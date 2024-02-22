Kochi bar shooting: Prime suspect held, pistol found

KOCHI: The prime accused in the case relating to the shooting that injured two bar employees at a hotel in Kathrikadavu has been arrested.
The Ernakulam North police traced Vineeth, a resident of Parakkadavu, from a lodge near the Ernakulam Town railway station in the wee hours of Wednesday.
The police have also recovered the 7.62mm pistol used for the firing. The investigators suspect the weapon was sourced from Bihar. Vineeth had absconded after the incident that happened at Hotel Edassery Mansion on February 11.
The police have so far arrested 10 persons including five who were at the hotel when Vineeth had fired four bullets from a pistol.
“After his friends were arrested, Vineeth was desperate to surrender before the court. We received information that he was in Kochi for the purpose. After monitoring close associates, his location was traced and he was taken into custody. He was produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody. We will seek his custody soon,” a police officer said.
The police recovered two pistols, including the one used for shooting, and live cartridges that were under the possession of Vineeth. While on the run, he stayed at various places in Idukki, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Alappuzha districts.
“The pistol used for firing at the bar was traced from his house. The other pistol was recovered from his possession. He has revealed the name of a person who helped him procure the pistol illegally from Bihar. We are investigating the matter further,” the officer said.
Vineeth was a member of a gang led by Bhai Nazeer till 2012. He exited the group, following an internal feud. His enmity towards Nazeer grew after the latter attacked him and destroyed his house.
“He started his own gang comprising people from the Parakkadavu, Angamaly and Aluva areas.
Fearing Bhai Nazeer and his gang, Vineeth procured arms and ammunition. He once attempted to attack members of the Bhai Nazeer gang at a court in North Paravoor but was intercepted by a police team. We have come to know that his gang members too possess arms and ammunition. We have started attempts to trace all of them,” the officer said.
Vineeth and his gang were into drug smuggling, hawala activities and extortion.