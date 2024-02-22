Kochi bar shooting: Prime suspect held, pistol found

KOCHI: The prime accused in the case relating to the shooting that injured two bar employees at a hotel in Kathrikadavu has been arrested.

The Ernakulam North police traced Vineeth, a resident of Parakkadavu, from a lodge near the Ernakulam Town railway station in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The police have also recovered the 7.62mm pistol used for the firing. The investigators suspect the weapon was sourced from Bihar. Vineeth had absconded after the incident that happened at Hotel Edassery Mansion on February 11.

The police have so far arrested 10 persons including five who were at the hotel when Vineeth had fired four bullets from a pistol.