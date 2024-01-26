Kerala Governor miffed over University Amendment Bill, SFI protest

THIRUVANTHAPURAM: The governor’s unexpected move to wrap up the policy address on Thursday in a few minutes stunned both the opposition and ruling benches. They were left speechless for a minute and took time to regain their composure. However, people close to the governor said that there was no ‘policy change’ on the part of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan towards the Left government.

According to sources, there were two reasons for the governor’s provocative action. One is the controversial University Amendment Act passed by the assembly which seeks to remove him from the post of chancellor. Earlier, when a dispute between the Raj Bhavan and the government arose over the appointment of vice-chancellors, Khan offered to give up the post of chancellor. However, the CM sent three letters to Raj Bhavan to pacify him and guarantee him smooth functioning. However, the government backstabbed him soon by passing a Bill to remove him as the chancellor.