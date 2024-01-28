Trivandrum district crime branch takes over probe into death of Nepali man accused of Varkala robbery

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district crime branch has taken over the investigation into the death of a 48-year-old Nepali national in police custody who was arrested in connection with a theft at Hariharapuram near Varkala. Ram Kumar, a native of Lamki Chuha in Kaikali district, Nepal, collapsed to death while being produced before the magistrate on Thursday evening.

The state police decided to hand over the case from Ayiroor police to the district crime branch on Friday as the accused died in police custody. The case will be investigated by a team led by crime branch DySP B Anilkumar.

There are also reports that Kumar was beaten up badly by the local people who had apprehended him near the house where he and four others committed robbery on Tuesday night. Kumar had complained to the doctor, who had conducted a medical examination before being produced before the magistrate, about being beaten up. Sources, however, could not confirm whether he had mentioned being beaten up by the police officers or the local people.

“All these will be considered during the investigation. We will verify whether he was assaulted by the local people or the police. The postmortem examination report could not reveal the exact reason for the death. So a detailed autopsy is needed, and that will be revealed soon. Based on the report, we will probe it further,” said a senior police official of the district crime branch.