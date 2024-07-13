Vizhinjam will see G20k-cr investment in five years: Karan Adani

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vizhinjam International Seaport will handle 1.5 million TEUs in the first phase, 50% more than the original expectation of 1 million TEUs, said Adani Ports and SEZ (APSEZ) Limited’s managing director Karan Adani.
The first phase of the project will be completed much before the previous target of December this year. Karan said he was “humbled by the overwhelming support from the people of Vizhinjam” for the public hearing for the port’s masterplan. “I am delighted to announce that, as soon as we receive the environmental clearance and other regulatory approvals, the Adani Group will begin work immediately on the port’s remaining phases - and this could begin as early as October this year,” he said.
According to Karan, by 2028-29, when all four phases of the project are completed, the Kerala Government and Adani Vizhinjam Port will have invested a total of `20,000 crore in the project.
In addition to the direct port infrastructure, APSEZ is also focusing on ancillary developments in the immediate neighbourhood, he said. They include a modern fishing harbour, bunkering facilities, an outer ring road to serve the area, a seafood park, cruise tourism facilities and an industrial corridor. “We have already created over 2,000 direct and indirect jobs in construction, operations and other segments - and, now, with these wide-ranging developments, we will create more than 5,500 additional direct and indirect employment opportunities in Vizhinjam,” he said.
The Adani Skill Development Centre will equip thousands of young women and men with advanced specialised skills relevant to the maritime sector. These high-level vocational skills will make them highly-sought-after both in India and abroad, he said.“When we took up this project, our chairman Gautam Adani promised to make Vizhinjam, India’s Port of the Future’. That is what it has become,” he said.
Karan said the APSEZ was proud to be in Kerala. “After all, it is ‘God’s Own Country’. The people of Kerala are known for their resilience, intellect and progressive outlook. To the world, Keralites or Malayalis represent educated human capital. That gives us the confidence that the people of Kerala want this port to be a global leader — a port that will become a beacon of progress and prosperity for Kerala and beyond,” he said.
Karan said the group was privileged to get an opportunity to use its expertise to transform Vizhinjam in line with Maritime Amrit Kaal 2047, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for the maritime sector.
“Speaking at the Global Maritime India Summit 2023, Prime Minister Modi-ji had highlighted India’s plans to make the Blue Economy a key medium for creating a Green Planet. He underscored the government’s drive to develop next-generation mega ports - and Vizhinjam is a perfect example of his triple focus - Ports for Prosperity, Ports for Progress and Ports for Productivity,” he said.
‘Chandy’s determination made Vizhinjam Port a reality’
Former chief minister Oommen Chandy’s unwavering determination made the Vizhinjam Port project a reality, said Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan. He was delivering the inaugural address at a programme held at High Court Junction on Friday to felicitate the former CM and the UDF govern-ment for implementing the Vizhinjam project. “The LDF has always opposed the project. It took the LDF two decades to realise that the project could be realised only with the help of private sector. The project was imple-mented by the Oommen Chandy government in 2011,” he said.
UDF stages protest against state govt
In protest against the state government’s decision not to name the Vizhinjam International Seaport after former chief minister Oommen Chandy, the opposition UDF organised a protest programme across all the district capitals on Friday. In Thiruvananthapuram under the District Congress Committee, leaders and workers took out a march to the secretariat from the Martyrs Square. DCC president Palode Ravi inaugurated the programme offering homage to the former CM for his determination in realising the Vizhinjam port. UDF leaders M Vincent, Beemapally Rasheed, among others, spoke on the occasion.