Vizhinjam will see G20k-cr investment in five years: Karan Adani

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vizhinjam International Seaport will handle 1.5 million TEUs in the first phase, 50% more than the original expectation of 1 million TEUs, said Adani Ports and SEZ (APSEZ) Limited’s managing director Karan Adani.

The first phase of the project will be completed much before the previous target of December this year. Karan said he was “humbled by the overwhelming support from the people of Vizhinjam” for the public hearing for the port’s masterplan. “I am delighted to announce that, as soon as we receive the environmental clearance and other regulatory approvals, the Adani Group will begin work immediately on the port’s remaining phases - and this could begin as early as October this year,” he said.

According to Karan, by 2028-29, when all four phases of the project are completed, the Kerala Government and Adani Vizhinjam Port will have invested a total of `20,000 crore in the project.

In addition to the direct port infrastructure, APSEZ is also focusing on ancillary developments in the immediate neighbourhood, he said. They include a modern fishing harbour, bunkering facilities, an outer ring road to serve the area, a seafood park, cruise tourism facilities and an industrial corridor. “We have already created over 2,000 direct and indirect jobs in construction, operations and other segments - and, now, with these wide-ranging developments, we will create more than 5,500 additional direct and indirect employment opportunities in Vizhinjam,” he said.

The Adani Skill Development Centre will equip thousands of young women and men with advanced specialised skills relevant to the maritime sector. These high-level vocational skills will make them highly-sought-after both in India and abroad, he said.“When we took up this project, our chairman Gautam Adani promised to make Vizhinjam, India’s Port of the Future’. That is what it has become,” he said.