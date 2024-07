Willing to undergo a lie detector test to prove innocence, says Pramod

“Someone might have misled the party. I have become an object of ridicule before the public. I need to convince at least my mother and son that I am innocent,” he said.

Pramod said he knows Sreejit, who is a businessman, but has never gone to his house. “I was active with charitable works under the banner of Yuvadhara Kottooli. Pramod also showed the documents to prove that he is a defaulter with bank for not properly repaying the housing loan he availed. Such a person is branded as a link in the real estate mafia,” he said.

Pramod’s mother said she is sure that her son has not committed anything wrong.

“That is why I am sitting here,” she said. Pramod ended the protest after his mother developed some physical discomfort.

It is believed that the PSC bribery case is only a tip of the iceberg of what is happening in the CPM in Kozhikode after the emergence of Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas as the ‘unquestioned’ leader in district.

His arrival in the scene has altered the power dynamics in the party in the district. Many believe that the factional struggle in the party has a role in the sudden emergence to the allegation.

It was Riyas who reportedly complained to the party leadership that there is a caucus that uses the name of leaders for their nefarious activities.

Riyas, however, had denied the existence of such a complaint. It is believed that the district leadership, which initially tried to cover up the bribery charge, was forced to act after a warning from the state leadership. Though the party has ousted Pramod, it will have to explain the reasons for such a drastic act. Pramod will also be removed from the CITU district secretary post in the coming days.

Pramod has made it clear that he is willing to undergo a lie detector test to prove his innocence and that he will consult lawyers to explore the possibility of approaching the investigation agencies.

Till now, the CPM was able to stall any official probe into the incident and had succeeded in getting the complainant to state the police that he has no complaint.

It is also believed that the party has returned the money to the complainant through other sources.