Vizhinjam port sets trend in cargo handling

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vizhinjam International Seaport in Thiruvananthapuram, the first semi-automated container port in the country, is setting a new standard in cargo handling with the first mothership to dock at the port set to depart on Monday. This marks the country’s maiden handling of containers from a mothership with minimal manual intervention, offering a unique operational experience for shipping companies and port authorities alike.

Notwithstanding a colourful reception to mark the trans shipment trail, the actual offloading of containers turned out to be machine-driven and methodical. MV San Fernando arrived from China carrying nearly 2,000 containers. The Vizhinjam port has managed to not only offload over 1,000 containers but also reposition the remaining containers in the ship with the help of eight ship-to-shore cranes, including the country’s largest in the category (1,620-tonne), and 23-yard cranes. The eight quay cranes (ship-to-shore cranes) are semi-automated while the 23-yard cranes (or cantilevered rail-mounted gantry cranes) are fully automated and remotely operated, according to port officials.

“Typically, handling cargo of this scale would involve bustling activity with workers in the yard. However, the operation here was entirely managed from the control unit,” a port official told TNIE.

Every effort has gone into analysing the operation to arrive at the standards set by the port. “We may require more trial runs for it. Once the final details are set, it is going to be replicated with ease on the next set of ships lined up to visit the port,” the official added.