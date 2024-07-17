Kerala government announces Rs 10 lakh relief fund to mother of drowned sanitation worker

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government on Wednesday announced a relief of Rs 10 lakh to the mother of sanitation worker Joy, who drowned while cleaning a canal filled with filth and waste in the city a few days ago.

The decision was taken by a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the state capital.

According to a CMO release, the Cabinet decided to sanction Rs 10 lakh from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund to Joy's mother.

The body of Joy, who had gone missing while cleaning the Amayizhanchan canal on July 13, was found on Monday.

The decomposed body was found in the canal on the Pazhavangadi-Thakaraparambu-Vanchiyoor road by corporation sanitation workers during a massive search and rescue operation launched by multiple agencies.

Meanwhile, various political organisations, including the BJP, Youth League, and Youth Congress, held protest marches towards the Thiruvananthapuram city corporation on Wednesday, alleging the Left-rule corporation's failure to address the waste management issue within its limits, which they claimed led to Joy's death.