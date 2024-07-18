On first death anniversary eve, Congress leaders recall memories of Oommen Chandy

While Satheesan described Chandy as one among a rare breed of political leaders, Chennithala remembered his association with 'OC' when they led the Congress state unit together for 18 years.

Both Satheesan and Chennithala expressed surprise, citing that it's unthinkable that a year has gone by without Chandy.

Satheesan recalled that Malayalis living abroad, irrespective of their political persuasions, were always confident in the knowledge that Chandy was just a phone call away in case of emergencies. When Vizhinjam port recently welcomed its first container ship, San Fernando, a war of wards had erupted between the state government and the Opposition over the role played by Chandy in realising the project. Satheesan reiterated that it was the determination of Chandy that ensured that the project went ahead.

"The farcical politics of the LDF government is evident in their claim of the parentage of Vizhinjam port and Kochi Metro. Even when he came under a cloud over the Vizhinjam project, Chandy remained undeterred, ensuring that it was implemented. The reality is there for all to see, despite the various contentions," he said

Chennithala and Chandy shared a love-hate relationship. "But we maintained an excellent camaraderie and deep relationship. The chemistry helped strengthen the Congress. Our association saw the party winning three LS polls, an assembly election and a local body election, besides numerous bypolls," recalled Chennithala.