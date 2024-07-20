Lakshadweep islanders take legal route against massive eviction drive

“At least 30,000 people would become homeless and another about 25,000 landless. In the case of Minicoy South, pandaram (land right) was distributed to 7,900 Minicoy islanders by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai during his visit to Minicoy in February 1979. It should be noted that the takeover order of the collector includes these lands too. If things go as per the administration’s plan, 80% of Minicoy islanders will become landless,” Misbah A, who is a former member of the home minister’s advisory committee, told TNIE.

The islanders alleged that the administration was going against the Niti Ayog report on the holistic development of tourism in the islands. “The allotment of land and grant of permission to build the tent city in Bangaram, Thinnakara and Agatti islands will not benefit the islanders. There even exists a Kerala High Court order that directs the Lakshadweep administration to ensure that constitutional guarantees assured to the islanders are made available to them,” Misbah said. Mohammed Iqbal, a retired college principal and a native of Agatti, said the agenda of the administration is to grab 989 hectares of land (almost half of the total land area of the five main islands of Kavaratti, Minicoy, Androth, Kalpeni, Agatti and the entire area of 11 attached uninhabited islands) held by the Scheduled Tribe natives.

“This is a violation of the objectives of Article 240 of the Constitution. According to Article 240 (1) the President may make regulations for the peace, progress and good administration of the Union Territory. Whereas the present action of the UT Administration is contrary to the very purpose of the above article,” he said. The islanders highlighted how the land targeted for takeover as per the order of Lakshadweep collector dated June 27, 2024 has been held by the residents for more than 80-150 years. According to Muthukoya, an islander, as of December 2019, 19,522 islanders own the land earmarked for takeover.

“After the survey operations, the Lakshadweep Revenue Department had classified these land-holders as registered owners of lands. Under Section 2(c) and (f)of the Lakshadweep Survey and Boundaries (Supplementary) Rules 1979 Registered lands mean any land the proprietary right of which does not vest in the government,” said Muthukoya.