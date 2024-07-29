Identify those leaking information, Congress national leadership tells Kerala unit

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the ongoing tiff between Congress state president K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, the party national leadership has asked the state unit to probe the leaking of information to media about critically sensitive matters discussed in confidential meetings.
Deepa Dasmunshi, AICC general secretary in-charge of Kerala, has directed KPCC disciplinary committee chairman Thiruvanchur Radhakrishnan to identify those behind the episode so that disciplinary action can be taken against them.
The note issued by Deepa Dasmunshi has termed the current controversy as a “disturbing trend” within the state Congress which needs to be investigated and addressed with immediate effect. “I have been noticing a very disturbing trend wherein some individual or individuals from within the party on many occasions seem to be leaking (information),” she stated in the note.
The national leadership’s move has brought relief to both the warring leaders, who had apprised Deepa Dasmunshi about their grievances against each other. However, Sudhakaran has an edge as the high command’s intervention reportedly vindicates his complaint regarding “fake stories against him and Indira Bhavan”.
‘Indira Bhavan issue hit rapport between leaders’
Sudhakaran had reportedly complained that when things were going smoothly, the Satheesan camp played spoilsport by coming up with allegations that all is not well at the Indira Bhavan.
The Sudhakaran camp alleged that Satheesan and his loyalists had planted negative stories claiming that nefarious activities had been happening at the Indira Bhavan.
A senior Congress leader told TNIE that a befitting circular has come from Deepa Dasmunshi as the rapport between the two top leaders of the state was affected following the allegations against Indira Bhavan.
“By sending a notice to Thiruvanchur, Deepa Dasmunshi has informed him that he just needs to give recommendations and punishment will be decided by her. Had Satheesan denied before the media the allegations raised against the Indira Bhavan at the Wayanad conclave, this infighting would not have snowballed into a major controversy. So let Thiruvanchur probe this first,” said the senior Congress leader.
It was this incident that triggered the Sudhakaran camp to approach Deepa Dasmunshi on a slew of similar patterned news coming against him in a news portal.