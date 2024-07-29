Identify those leaking information, Congress national leadership tells Kerala unit

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the ongoing tiff between Congress state president K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, the party national leadership has asked the state unit to probe the leaking of information to media about critically sensitive matters discussed in confidential meetings.

Deepa Dasmunshi, AICC general secretary in-charge of Kerala, has directed KPCC disciplinary committee chairman Thiruvanchur Radhakrishnan to identify those behind the episode so that disciplinary action can be taken against them.

The note issued by Deepa Dasmunshi has termed the current controversy as a “disturbing trend” within the state Congress which needs to be investigated and addressed with immediate effect. “I have been noticing a very disturbing trend wherein some individual or individuals from within the party on many occasions seem to be leaking (information),” she stated in the note.