AICC calls for truce, warring leaders stick to their guns

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress central leadership has called for a ceasefire to the tiff between party state president K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan. But an amicable solution is remote at this juncture as the two warring leaders have apprised Deepa Dasmunshi, AICC general secretary in charge of the state, about their grievances against each other.

Sudhakaran has gone to the UK to attend a few party programmes there and will be back only on August 4. Sudhakaran is accompanied by general secretary M M Nazeer and vice-president V P Sajeendran.

The central leadership is wary as once the budget session of Parliament concludes on August 12, the Election Commission of India is expected to announce the by-election dates in Palakkad and Chelakkara assembly constituencies and Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.