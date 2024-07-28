AICC calls for truce, warring leaders stick to their guns

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress central leadership has called for a ceasefire to the tiff between party state president K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan. But an amicable solution is remote at this juncture as the two warring leaders have apprised Deepa Dasmunshi, AICC general secretary in charge of the state, about their grievances against each other.
Sudhakaran has gone to the UK to attend a few party programmes there and will be back only on August 4. Sudhakaran is accompanied by general secretary M M Nazeer and vice-president V P Sajeendran.
The central leadership is wary as once the budget session of Parliament concludes on August 12, the Election Commission of India is expected to announce the by-election dates in Palakkad and Chelakkara assembly constituencies and Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.
Hence they are keen to see that the tiff between the two leaders does not go out of hand. Satheesan apprised Deepa Dasmunshi about the developments but has not given a written complaint to her. He has passed the buck to her on whether he has to get involved in ‘Mission 2025’ and is awaiting her decision.
Satheesan had a word with MP K C Venugopal, also the AICC general secretary (organisation) and entrusted Deepa Dasm unshi to hold talks with the two leaders. A source close to Satheesan told TNIE that Venugopal exuded confidence that the issues between the two leaders will be resolved soon.
“Venugopal has stated in Alappuzha that there was no confusion in the party. His claim that certain centres are feeding the media with nitty-gritty news which is being escalated as a serious issue shows that he has backed both Satheesan and Sudhakaran,” said a source close to Satheesan.
Before flying to the UK, Sudhakaran apprised Deepa Dasmunshi and urged her to let Satheesan stop his ‘intolerances’ so that he could resume his role as state president. A party source confirmed to TNIE that there have been interferences in his activities on the part of Satheesan.
“Sudhakaran recalled a slew of setbacks he received at the hands of Satheesan which included him hijacking the Thrikkakara by-election, whether the decisions taken at the Chintan Shibir held at Kozhikode have been implemented or not, the tug of war between them on who should talk first in the press conference after the Puthupally by-election, how the Opposition Leader had yet again hijacked the yatra, and how he delayed the joint press meet held at Alappuzha after the protest meeting,” said a party source.
Meanwhile, KPCC disciplinary committee member N Azhakeshan expressed his ire against the two warring leaders at the camp executive meeting held at Kollam on Saturday.
End rift, say leaders
CWC leader Ramesh Chennithala and senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan urged the party state leadership to end their differences of opinion. Chennithala told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram that the decision taken at the Wayanad conclave is to move united against the worst anti-people-friendly LDF government. Muraleedharan too urged the two leaders to resolve the issues at the earliest and end the war of words between them