Kerala

Massive landslides hit Kerala's Wayanad district; Several feared trapped

Locals from the affected areas report that many people are feared to be trapped. Rescue operations are being hindered by ongoing heavy rainfall.
Representative image
Representative image
PTI

WAYANAD: Massive landslides struck various hilly areas near Meppadi in Kerala's Wayanad district early on Tuesday, leaving several people suspected to be trapped.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said that fireforce and NDRF teams have been deployed to the affected area, with an additional NDRF team en route to Wayanad.

Two teams of Kannur defence decurity corporations have also been instructed to move to Wayanad to assist in the rescue efforts, according to a Facebook post by the KSDMA.

Locals from the affected areas report that many people are feared to be trapped. Rescue operations are being hindered by ongoing heavy rainfall.

Representative image
13 per cent of land in Kerala highly susceptible to landslides: AI-based study
landslide
Wayanad

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com