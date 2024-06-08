Kerala: Will CPM sacrifice Rajya Sabha seat?

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Will the CPM sacrifice its Rajya Sabha seat in favour of a consensus in the ruling LDF? If preliminary discussions under way in the CPM are anything to go by, the party might hand over its Rajya Sabha seat to the Kerala Congress (M), if neither KC(M) nor the CPI compromises on its claim for a berth in the upper house.

Of the three RS seats of the LDF that fall vacant on July 1, it will be able to hold on to just two in the current situation. Talks are on to give the CPM’s RS berth to the KC(M). The CPI has already made it clear that it is not willing for a compromise.