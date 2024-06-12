Wayanad or Rae Bareli: Rahul keeps voters guessing

KOZHIKODE: Keeping the decision on which Lok Sabha seat to retain as a suspense, Rahul Gandhi said that he will listen to the people of Wayanad and Rae Bareli before making a final call.
Addressing a public meeting at Edavanna in Malappuram, which is a part of the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, Rahul said he will take a decision that would make the people of both the constituencies happy.
Rahul came to his constituency to thank the voters. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he is guided by the Paramatma. But I am an ordinary human being and for me the people are the Paramatma,” he said, adding that he would abide by what people will say.
Rahul said the people of the country have taught the BJP a lesson. “Before the elections, the BJP leaders said that they will change the Constitution. After the polls, you saw Prime Minister bowing before the Constitution. The people of the country has defeated hatred with love and affection,” he said.
Congress leaders V D Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala, M M Hassan and leaders of the other constituents of the UDF were present at the function. Rahul is scheduled to address another public meeting at Kalpetta in the afternoon.
It was announced earlier that AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will accompany Rahul in the visit to the constituency, but she didn’t turn up for the programme.