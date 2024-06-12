Wayanad or Rae Bareli: Rahul keeps voters guessing

KOZHIKODE: Keeping the decision on which Lok Sabha seat to retain as a suspense, Rahul Gandhi said that he will listen to the people of Wayanad and Rae Bareli before making a final call.

Addressing a public meeting at Edavanna in Malappuram, which is a part of the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, Rahul said he will take a decision that would make the people of both the constituencies happy.

Rahul came to his constituency to thank the voters. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he is guided by the Paramatma. But I am an ordinary human being and for me the people are the Paramatma,” he said, adding that he would abide by what people will say.