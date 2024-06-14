Kuwait fire tragedy: Building a mid-tier labour camp, shows victims’ profile

P P Narayanan, a former community welfare officer at the Indian embassy in Kuwait, pointed out that labour camps run by Kerala businessmen in the Gulf have better facilities. “Going by external appearance, the ill-fated building looks like a decent facility,” he said. The owner of the building will be answerable for the tragedy, said Narayanan, adding that in Kuwait, expatriates are not allowed to own buildings. The six-storey building in question has been rented by NBTC group, a construction company owned by Malayali businessman K G Abraham. Kuwait’s deputy prime minister Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousuf, who is also the minister of interior, was quoted in local media as saying that the fire was a “result of the greed of the company and building owners”.

“It needs to be probed if there were any violations of building rules,” Narayanan, who retired from the embassy in 2020, said.

Low-paid blue-collar workers do not usually have insurance, which makes them vulnerable to accidents. “Currently, there are no mandatory centralised provisions for insurance in most cases,” noted Divya.”Make sure that insurance is a precondition for migration, especially to GCC countries. One that covers all eventualities. The Pravasi Bharatiya Bima Yojana (PBBY) insurance scheme doesn’t cover natural deaths,” she said.

Narayanan, who was in charge of death and compensation for accident deaths in Kuwait while at the embassy, said fire victims can receive compensation ranging from Rs 20-40 lakh. “But, it can take up to two years,” he added.