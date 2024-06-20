Kuwait government announces 15,000 dollars compensation to kin of deceased in fire accident

“Various compensations have been announced for the deceased and injured by the Kuwait government, the Indian government, the Kerala government, the company involved, and some private individuals. In addition to these, the legal heirs of the deceased are entitled to separate legal compensation,” said Musthafa Zafeer O V, founder and managing director of Musthafa & Almana, a Dubai-based international law and consultancy firm.

Following the announcement, the families of the deceased will receive a total of Rs 32 lakh, taking into account Rs 8 lakh announced by NBTC Group, whose workers died in the blaze, Rs 5 lakh each announced by the state government and the Lulu group, and Rs 2 lakh by the Union government.

Given the criminal case for manslaughter by negligence, there is a strong possibility of significant compensation for the families of the victims, he said, adding that as per the Kuwait Civil Law legal heirs are entitled to a minimum amount of KBD (Kuwait dinar) 10,000 as legal blood money (Deyyah Sharia).

Thomas Joseph, who was a labour attache at the Indian Embassy in Kuwait, said he had visited NBTC Group’s accommodation while he was working in the embassy.

“I have visited the labour camp run by K G Abraham’s company (NBTC), and I can vouch that they are run properly, and better than many of the other camps run by other Indian companies. All accommodation facilities at the labour camp are well arranged and systematic,” he said.

Joseph served 10 years in the GCC region – four-and-a-half years in Qatar, three-and-a-half years in Saudi Arabia and 2 years in Kuwait. “They have a common kitchen, which is separate from their apartment complex. There is a provision in the contract that the workers will be provided free food and accommodation,” said Changanassery-based Joseph, who retired from service in November 2016.

Former diplomat Venu Rajamony, who served as Consul General of India to Dubai in 2007-10 period, said that labour camps in the Gulf countries vary depending on the owners. Normally, there are regular inspections by the local government and they ensure that all precautions are taken.

“I’m sure the local government will conduct an inspection. I have heard KGA group (K G Abraham) facilities are amongst the better ones,”he added.

Speaking to reporters in Kochi on Saturday, NBTC group owner Abraham said that the families of the deceased are entitled to four years’ salary, as per the terms of the insurance.

Musthafa said that the tragic accident raises significant legal questions about the responsibilities of employers, building owners, and housing companies who are primarily responsible for providing accommodation. In GCC and Kuwait, laws are generally employee-friendly with clear regulations regarding employment, benefits, housing, and other aspects. The key question is whether these regulations were properly followed.