Social security pensions due in Kerala, opposition stages walkout from Assembly

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Launching a scathing attack on the government over the delay in disbursal of social security pension, the Opposition staged a walkout from the Assembly on Thursday to protest against the government's 'negative attitude' and its continued 'neglect' towards welfare pension beneficiaries.

PC Vishnunadh of the Congress, who gave the notice to discuss the matter through an adjournment motion, said social security pension disbursal was pending for the many months. He attacked the government for its declared stance that pension was not a right of the citizen but only an assistance provided by the state.

Vishnunadh reminded the government that providing pension to the elderly, differently abled and underprivileged sections was the hallmark of a welfare state. The Congress MLA alleged the LDF government was slowly withdrawing from its social commitments. He also accused the government of using welfare pension as a campaign tool in the election but its promise of raising the pension to Rs. 2,500 remained unfulfilled.

Vishnunadh also pointed out that payment of pension to various welfare fund board members was also pending for up to a year. As per an order issued by the LDF government in 2019, welfare fund board members are out of the purview of social security pension. Owing to the non-disbursal of both pensions, lakhs of needy people are deprived of any assistance, he added.

Admitting that social security pension disbursal was pending for the past five months, Finance Minister KN Balagopal assured the Assembly that orders have been issued to clear the arrears and the payment of dues will begin next week. Regarding welfare fund board pension, Balalgopal said the pension of 16 such boards are being provided directly by the government.