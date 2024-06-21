Leadership of SNDP Yogam supporting communal agenda of RSS, observes CPM

The CPM observed that loss of Ezhava and minority votes played a crucial role in the LDF defeat. “Going by some recent remarks by Vellappally Natesan, the onset of a pro-RSS mindset is evident. He said the Left surrendered to the minorities. But the fact that the Union cabinet does not have even a single member of Muslim community does not bother him,” said Govindan, briefing the media on the state committee decisions.

In a drastic diversion from the ideological perspectives put forth by Sree Narayana Guru, a section in the current SNDP leadership is acting in violation of his principles. “This is not in line with Kerala’s secular mindset. Contrary to the secular position taken by the SNDP, right from its inception, there are attempts to take it to the Sangh Parivar camp. It should be viewed seriously,” said Govindan.

The CPM leader said that, as a result of the attempts made by the Sangh parivar for long, a section in the SNDP has taken a stance in its favour. “The BJP has made inroads into the SNDP through BDJS. Those who stand for communalism in the organisation are now supporting the RSS,” he said adding that attempts made by Vellappally’s wife and son Thushar to support RSS have come out.

The CPM criticism comes in the wake of discussions in the party that the Left faced major erosion of Ezhava vote base. Many leaders who spoke at the CPM state committee meet pointed out that there is an urgent need for the party to win back its mass base among the Ezhava community, especially in its strongholds like Alappuzha and Attingal. Different caste and community organisations in addition to those indulging in identity politics stood with the Sangh Parivar this time around. The RSS was successful in using such organisations to its benefit.

IUML comes under flak

CPM leadership criticised IUML state president Syed Sadiqali Shihab Thangal for his remarks against the party. “Contrary to Thangal’s allegation, the CPM always stands for the rights of the believers. In issues like Love Jihad, the CPM took a position against that of the Sangh parivar. The IUML chief’s allegations have only further exposed the UDF’s unholy nexus with Jamaat-e-Islami, SDPI and Popular Front,” said Govindan.

Christian votes went to BJP

The CPM observed that a section within the Christian community too supported the BJP this time. “The Christian community generally stands against communalism. A minor section of them is with us while the majority supports Congress. However this time, due to various reasons, including threats or intimidation, they too supported the BJP. Even some Bishops attended their programmes. That’s how Congress faced major vote loss in Thrissur,” said the CPM secretary.