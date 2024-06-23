Green activist moves High Court against district collector for Varkala cliff demolition

“It is a serious offence and instead of protecting a rare geological heritage monument, the district collector has misused the Disaster Management Act to destroy it which is unacceptable. I have filed a petition in the HC to ensure that such gross violations destroying the cliff should not be repeated. Also the cliff should be protected,” said Sanjeev S J of EPRC.

He said that notices would be served to all parties within 10 days. He said that the cliff was demolished to protect two illegal constructions carried out by government agencies close to the beach which falls under CRZ I. Following the demolition of the cliff, the Geological Survey of India has stepped in to conserve the cliff. Interestingly, the district collector maintained that he was unaware of the geological and heritage importance of the Varkala Cliff, hence took such an extreme step to protect the Bali Mandapam. Even after the demolition of the cliff, the Bali Mandapam remains shut for the public.

“Disaster Management Act shouldn’t be misused and the district collector who chairs various government bodies including District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC), District Disaster Management Authority and Coastal District Committee shouldn’t have misused his power for destroying a rare geological formation,” he said.