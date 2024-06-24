Kochi residents demand action after fatal bus crash at Madavana junction

But things changed suddenly. A loud sound followed, and before he could realise what was happening, Surendran saw seats and curtains of an interstate bus lying on the road. Shards of glass lay scattered. The mangled remains of the traffic signal post fell with a thud. The accident left a motorcycle crushed. People were trying to rescue the passengers on the bus.

“I saw both the bus and the bike arriving. When the signal turned red, the driver applied the brake and the bus overturned onto the young man waiting on his two-wheeler. Once the bus overturned, we rushed to help the passengers. The youth was trapped under the bus. We couldn’t save him,” Surendran said.

Basheer, another eyewitness, said that the bus was speeding and the accident occurred when the driver braked all of a sudden.

“The bus hit the signal post after the front tyre of the bus climbed on to the median. Within a few seconds, it overturned. Though the bike rider was wearing a helmet, we couldn’t save his life,” he said.