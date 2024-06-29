Kerala businessman murder: Tamil Nadu cops detain Poovar native

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tamil Nadu police have detained another person from Thiruvananthapuram in connection with the murder of a Kerala businessman in Ottamaram, in Kanyakumari district’s Kaliakkavilai, on Monday night.
Pradeep Chandran, a native of Poovar, was taken into custody after the investigation revealed he was part of the conspiracy to murder S Deepu.
Sources said Pradeep conspired with Ambili aka Sajikumar, who is the prime accused, and Sunil Kumar, another suspect, to commit the crime. Pradeep is an accomplice of Sunil, a medical equipment dealer who has been on the run.
It was during a binge drinking session that Ambili told the other two about Deepu’s travel to Pollachi. Ambili revealed that Deepu would be carrying cash with him, following which the three plotted the murder and executed it.
Sources added that Ambili told Deepu to wait for him at Kaliakkavilai. Ambili was dropped at Kaliakkavilai by Sunil and Pradeep. The cops found that Sunil kept in touch with Pradeep after the murder.
Ambili, who was arrested on Tuesday, confessed to the involvement of the two in the case. He claimed that the murder was committed at the behest of Sunil. It was Sunil, who had arranged a surgical blade and gloves for Ambili to slit Deepu’s throat.
The police, meanwhile, will move a custody application for Ambili. Investigators had largely failed to glean information from Ambili as he spun stories to mislead them.