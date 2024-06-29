Kerala businessman murder: Tamil Nadu cops detain Poovar native

Pradeep Chandran, a native of Poovar, was taken into custody after the investigation revealed he was part of the conspiracy to murder S Deepu.

Sources said Pradeep conspired with Ambili aka Sajikumar, who is the prime accused, and Sunil Kumar, another suspect, to commit the crime. Pradeep is an accomplice of Sunil, a medical equipment dealer who has been on the run.

It was during a binge drinking session that Ambili told the other two about Deepu’s travel to Pollachi. Ambili revealed that Deepu would be carrying cash with him, following which the three plotted the murder and executed it.