CPI criticizes CPM Kannur faction over alleged underworld links

The CPI further reminded the CPM that the communist party has an obligation to lakhs of people who have deposed their faith in this movement. “Their trust and loyalty are crucial for communists. Those who prefer the underworld are the ones who betray the Left. It’s time to make it clear that these people deserve no forgiveness,” Binoy said. The CPI will always stand by the masses, their beliefs and sentiments, he added.

That the CPI unleashed public criticism about allegations of reported underworld links of Kannur leader P Jayarajan has surprised Left circles. The CPI statement, referring to squabbles within the CPM, has come at a time when the CPM state leadership has refused to comment on the same.

Responding to media queries in this regard, CPM state secretary M V Govindan had tried to downplay the issue. Many believe that the CPM is embarking on an internal purification drive, and the CPI statement should be viewed as a prelude to the same.

The CPM state leadership has been witnessing severe criticism from within the party post the Lok Sabha debacle. The Kannur CPM has been in a state of turmoil after former district committee member Manu Thomas raised serious charges against P Jayarajan and his son Jain Raj. He indicated that the Kannur leader had links with gold smuggling mafias and quotation gangs.