Wayanad student suicide: Kerala Governor attacks CPM, says it is promoting cult of violence

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday came down heavily on the CPM leadership and accused them of promoting the cult of violence. The statement that could rekindle embers of his feud with the party was made during Khan’s visit to the residence of deceased student Sidharth JS.

After meeting the grieving family members, Khan lambasted the CPM and said “certain forces were promoting the cult of violence.” Though he did not pin the responsibility on CPM, it was unmissable whom he was training his guns on. He cited the recent High Court conviction of the CPM workers involved in the murder of T P Chandrasekharan and said the party believes in the legitimacy of violence.

“They believe in the legitimacy of violence. Here, young people have been trained in violence, highhandedness and bullying others. There can’t be any greater proof for this than the murder of T P Chandrasekharan,” he said. Khan also took potshots at the ideological moorings of the party and said what has been branded as revolution in early 1920s has collapsed elsewhere as it ran on violence. “Unfortunately in Kerala it’s still going on,” he added.