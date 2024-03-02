Wayanad student suicide: Kerala Governor attacks CPM, says it is promoting cult of violence

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday came down heavily on the CPM leadership and accused them of promoting the cult of violence. The statement that could rekindle embers of his feud with the party was made during Khan’s visit to the residence of deceased student Sidharth JS.
After meeting the grieving family members, Khan lambasted the CPM and said “certain forces were promoting the cult of violence.” Though he did not pin the responsibility on CPM, it was unmissable whom he was training his guns on. He cited the recent High Court conviction of the CPM workers involved in the murder of T P Chandrasekharan and said the party believes in the legitimacy of violence.
“They believe in the legitimacy of violence. Here, young people have been trained in violence, highhandedness and bullying others. There can’t be any greater proof for this than the murder of T P Chandrasekharan,” he said. Khan also took potshots at the ideological moorings of the party and said what has been branded as revolution in early 1920s has collapsed elsewhere as it ran on violence. “Unfortunately in Kerala it’s still going on,” he added.
He also blamed the CPM for “ruining the career and future of the youth” and said youngsters were mere pawns and were being exploited as they were forced to depend on political leaders. He also said Sidharth’s father was not happy with the provisions invoked against the accused. “I am going to write to the DGP. I shall constantly monitor this case,” he said.
AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, who also visited the family, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the CPM should also be indicted as accused in the student’s death. He said Sidharth’s death was similar to mob lynching being reported in the northern states.
General Education Minister V Sivankutty also visited Sidharth’s house and met his parents. He said the culprits will be brought to book and maximum punishment ensured to them.
Meanwhile, the CPM Pathinonnam Kallu branch pasted a notice near Sidharth’s house claiming he was an SFI member. Sidharth’s father, however, refuted the claim.