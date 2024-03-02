Wayanad student suicide: Satheesan wants faculty gone

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the second day in a row, Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan took potshots at the police for lapses in probing the death of Sidharth.

Speaking to reporters at Cantonment House, Satheesan demanded that the faculty members of College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Pookode, mostly CPM sympathisers, who turned a blind eye to the gruesome incident should be removed from office.

He also blamed the government for pushing people into poverty and suicide by denying them social security pension for the past seven months.

Satheesan alleged parents are afraid to send their children to college fearing violence by SFI.