Rahul demands CBI probe into veterinary student's death, accuses Kerala authorities of cover-up

WAYANAD: Former Congress chief and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday demanded a CBI investigation into the death of veterinary student J S Sidharthan, alleging that Kerala law enforcement agencies and university authorities are attempting to protect those responsible for it.

In a letter to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Gandhi said the "tragic death" of Sidharthan after "days of gruesome torture" at the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in Wayanad has "shocked our collective conscience".

The perpetrators are active members of the Students Federation of India (SFI), he alleged.

"It has been brought to my notice that the university administration as well as the law enforcement agencies sought to shield the perpetrators instead of bringing them to book.

I unequivocally condemn this deliberate ploy to cover up the case," Gandhi said, days after Sidharthan was found dead in a hostel in Gandhi's parliamentary constituency, an incident that sent shockwaves across the state.

The Congress leader said the manner in which the arrests were made only after widespread public outrage has shaken "our faith in the possibility of an impartial investigation".

He said that doubts have been cast on the content of the police remand report.

"At this juncture, the Kerala government has a moral duty to act impartially. We demand a CBI investigation into the death of J S Sidharthan.

The future of our youth cannot be sacrificed at the altar of ruthless political ambitions," Gandhi wrote in the letter.

He remarked that the people are collectively paying a huge price for the shocking culture of campus violence in Kerala.

"The blanket impunity enjoyed by certain elements have only served to embolden them. The systematic attempts to stifle voices has turned certain student bodies into violent mobs," he further stated in the letter.

"Sidharthan was a young student with a bright future and his parents deserve justice.

No parent should have to live with the trauma and pain of watching a young life extinguished.

The blood-curdling details emerging regarding his inhuman torture are a reminder that the failure of an institution tasked to protect our students can result in a grave tragedy," the Wayanad MP said.