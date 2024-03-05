Sad, bad, mad: Kerala student's fatal 'mob trial' shows need for reforms

KOCHI: Mob trial. That was what allegedly took place at the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Pookode, Wayanad, leading to the death of second-year student Sidharthan J S. Details of torture that Sidharthan suffered at the hands of his seniors and classmates are shocking, to say the least.

The 20-year-old was found dead in the hostel bathroom on February 18. Initially, the police thought it was a case of suicide. However, the post-mortem report and the police assessment painted a gruesome picture.

Sidharthan was brutally assaulted, paraded naked on the campus in front of around 130 students, beaten up allegedly with belts and iron rods. Reports say a glue gun, too, was used to torture him. He was also allegedly starved and denied water for three days.

Those accused, many of them members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), reportedly threatened other students against reporting the issue. It is alleged that Sidharthan was being ‘punished’ for misbehaving with a female senior.

According to the internal complaints committee (ICC) of the institute, the girl had filed a complaint against Sidharthan with the women’s cell. However, it was revealed later that the complaint was received a day after his death.

At least 18 students, including some local SFI leaders, have been named as accused in the case. Of the 31 students allegedly involved, 19 have been barred from taking admission in any educational institution in India for three years. Ten of them have been debarred for a year. And all students of the hostel have been suspended for failing to report the crime.