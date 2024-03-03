Wayanad student suicide: Holding on to memories, family of Siddharthan prepares to seek justice

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The house at Nedumangad’s Hospital Junction is in suspended animation. The pall of gloom that has descended belies the fact that it used to be the abode of four happy souls. Its walls still bear witness to a gifted artist, whose paintings still adorn the rooms. Almost two weeks after his death, the family of Siddharthan is yet to come to terms with the faded colours in their lives.
“He was a people person, very sociable and eager to help others. He would attend concerts, make friends and take his brother, too. Siddharthan and his brother were very close. Pavan used to hug him tightly when he came home during college breaks until Siddharthan himself dissuaded him,” recounts Sheeba, his mother.
Siddharthan’s absence has been particularly challenging for Pavan. A class 10 student, whose exams are round the corner, he has been struggling to cope with the loss. “Siddharthan was the university photographer. Despite not owning a camera, his passion for photography never waned. He was also the official house photographer. We were planning to visit Dubai after Pavan’s exams. Sidharthan was thrilled about the trip as I had promised to get him a camera,” recalls Sheeba.
Siddharthan’s aunt Sheeja remembers how his mother, whose wedding anniversary falls on the same day as his birthday, gifted him a hand-embroidered portrait of himself. Now she struggles to look at the work. His grandmother T Radha fondly recalls the three of them – mother and two children – sleeping on the same bed.
Picking up a mug that is a camera, Radha says, “One of Siddharthan’s friends gifted him this. Even after he went to Wayanad for his studies, we never felt that he was away. He would call and share everything about college with us,” says Sheeba. “He used to say, ‘There are so many Sidharths, but I’m the only Siddharthan.’ His father was very particular about naming him. He said it’s Sidharthan, not Sidharth,” Sheeba reminisced.
Talking about the hazing that led to his alleged death by suicide at the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University campus in Pookode, Sheeba weeps uncontrollably. “We entrusted him with the dean when he was admitted to the college. But no ne of the authorities informed us when he left us. It was the students who called to inform us about the death,” says an inconsolable Sheeba.
The memories of Sidharthan weigh heavily on the family, and they have woven them into their very existence. Putting up a brave face, they prepare their fight for justice.