Wayanad student suicide: Holding on to memories, family of Siddharthan prepares to seek justice

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The house at Nedumangad’s Hospital Junction is in suspended animation. The pall of gloom that has descended belies the fact that it used to be the abode of four happy souls. Its walls still bear witness to a gifted artist, whose paintings still adorn the rooms. Almost two weeks after his death, the family of Siddharthan is yet to come to terms with the faded colours in their lives.

“He was a people person, very sociable and eager to help others. He would attend concerts, make friends and take his brother, too. Siddharthan and his brother were very close. Pavan used to hug him tightly when he came home during college breaks until Siddharthan himself dissuaded him,” recounts Sheeba, his mother.

Siddharthan’s absence has been particularly challenging for Pavan. A class 10 student, whose exams are round the corner, he has been struggling to cope with the loss. “Siddharthan was the university photographer. Despite not owning a camera, his passion for photography never waned. He was also the official house photographer. We were planning to visit Dubai after Pavan’s exams. Sidharthan was thrilled about the trip as I had promised to get him a camera,” recalls Sheeba.