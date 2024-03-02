Kerala Governor suspends state Veterinary varsity VC M R Saseendranath over student death

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major development which has come as a big blow to the LDF government, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has suspended Dr M R Saseendranath, Vice-chancellor of College of Veterinary & Animal Sciences, Pookode in Wayanad.
This comes in the wake of Siddharthan, a second-year degree student’s death which allegedly happened in the hands of SFI activists.
Talking to reporters here at the Thiruvananthapuram airport, the Governor who is also the chancellor of the University informed that he has written to the High Court seeking a sitting Judge's service for a judicial probe on the death of Siddharthan.
The significant move from the Governor came at a time when the LDF government had not taken any steps to book the college authorities including the Vice–chancellor and Dean who had come under flak from various quarters. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan used his power as the Chancellor where he also issued an order seeking a probe on the death of Siddharthan.
The Governor alleged that there has been a serious lapse from the side of the Vice-chancellor.
Unleashing his tirade against the PFI - SFI nexus rampant in various college campuses, the Governor alleged that the college authorities did not do anything highlighting serious lapse from their side.
“Despite Siddharthan being inflicted with injuries under the guise of ragging, the college authorities did not act. The college hostels have become the den of activities of PFI - SFI students. They are hand in glove. I'm saying this as per the police reports which I received. Siddharthan had not got any food or water for 24 hours", said the Governor.
It should be recalled that the LDF government and J Chinchu Rani, the minister in charge of the Kerala Veterinary & Animal Sciences University had endorsed the college authorities which had not gone down well with Siddharthan’s family. They have been demanding action against the VC and also Dean, M R Narayanan.