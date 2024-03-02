Kerala Governor suspends state Veterinary varsity VC M R Saseendranath over student death

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major development which has come as a big blow to the LDF government, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has suspended Dr M R Saseendranath, Vice-chancellor of College of Veterinary & Animal Sciences, Pookode in Wayanad.

This comes in the wake of Siddharthan, a second-year degree student’s death which allegedly happened in the hands of SFI activists.

Talking to reporters here at the Thiruvananthapuram airport, the Governor who is also the chancellor of the University informed that he has written to the High Court seeking a sitting Judge's service for a judicial probe on the death of Siddharthan.

The significant move from the Governor came at a time when the LDF government had not taken any steps to book the college authorities including the Vice–chancellor and Dean who had come under flak from various quarters. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan used his power as the Chancellor where he also issued an order seeking a probe on the death of Siddharthan.