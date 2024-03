KALPETTA: Amid the raging controversy over the mob trial and subsequent death of Sidharth JS, a student of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Pookode, Wayanad, the anti-ragging committee of the veterinary university debarred 19 students, including SFI leaders, for three years. They were listed as accused by the police in connection with Sidharth’s suicide at the college hostel.

College dean MK Narayanan said the anti-ragging committee of the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University has taken action against 31 students under various sections of the UGC Regulations on Curbing the Menace of Ragging. “Of the 31 students, 19 have been barred from taking admission in any educational institution in India for three years, while 10 others are debarred for a year,” he said. Two students have been ousted from the college hostel.

Meanwhile, the police probing the case recorded the arrest of three more persons in the case on Friday, taking the total number of arrests to 10. One of the accused, Malappuram native Ameen Akbar Ali who is a fourth-year student, surrendered before the Kalpetta JFCM court in the evening.

Registrar seeks report from college dean on death

The probe team led by Kalpetta DySP Sajeev T N recorded the arrests of SFI unit secretary Amal Ehsan, college union president K Arun and member Asif Khan. Asif was nabbed from his house in Varkala on Thursday, while Arun and Amal, both natives of Mananthavady, had surrendered on the day.