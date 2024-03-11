Kerala, Karnataka to jointly tackle human-wildlife conflict

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of an increasing number of human-wildlife conflicts being reported from both the states, Kerala and Karnataka signed an agreement on Sunday to tackle the menace jointly.

As per the agreement, Kerala and Karnataka will jointly map areas prone to wildlife attacks, examine the reasons, avoid delay in tackling the issue and ensure speedy exchange of information between the two sides.

The agreement was reached at the a meeting of the forest ministers of both states at Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka. The meeting was also attended by senior forest officials from Tamil Nadu.

During the meeting, attended by Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran and his Karnataka counterpart Eshwar Khandre, a joint Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for managing man-animal conflict was adopted. An interstate coordination committee charter was also unveiled during the meeting that marked a commitment for collaborative efforts in conflict mitigation in affected areas.