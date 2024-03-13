Kerala: Wildlife threat forces Wayanad students to skip exams

KALPETTA: While the increasing human-wildlife conflicts in Wayanad district have garnered much attention, their impact on students, especially those in schools located on forest fringes, is largely going unnoticed.

In a disturbing turn of events, the looming fear of wild animal attacks has made it difficult for many students to travel to schools, with many even forced to skip their final examinations.

Bearing testimony to the lurking danger, a bison was spotted on the premises of the Erimakolli Upper Primary School, near Chembra Peak, sending shock waves among students, teachers and parents. The animal was found grazing near the school ground around noon on Monday when classes were under way.

The presence of the bison on the school premises led to a prompt evacuation of students and staff.

There have been incidents of elephants, leopards and other wild animals straying into the premises of educational institutions in various parts of the district.

Students often encounter wild animals while on their way to schools, sparking concern among parents who in turn refrain from sending their children to schools.