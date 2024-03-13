Kerala’s daily power consumption crosses 100 million units

KOCHI: Struggling to meet the spiralling power demand this summer, Kerala now has more reasons to worry. The daily power consumption in the state has crossed 100 million units, indicating the need for urgent measures to ensure the availability of power in the coming days as political parties hit the campaign trail.

At 10.40 pm on Monday, the state also set a new record of 5031 megawatts (MW) for peak consumption. The previous record of 5024MW was registered on April 19 last year.

While the daily power consumption crossed the 100-million units mark for the first time in the state on April 13, 2023, the record consumption of 102.99 million units was registered on April 19.

This year, the state’s power consumption — which normally hovers around 75 million units — crossed 90 million units in the first week of March itself as the state has been experiencing sweltering heat from the second week of February.

“There has been a shift in power usage as middle-class families which used to rely on fans to escape the summer heat have started installing air conditioners. We expect a steep rise in consumption in April as political parties will be campaigning aggressively. We are exploring possibilities of short-term agreements to get more power,” a senior officer with KSEB told TNIE.