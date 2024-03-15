SARPA brings down snakebite fatalities in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As summer peaks, the state is facing an increased threat of snakebites. Experts advise caution as snakes turn more aggressive during summer which is their mating season.

During 2018-19, a record number of 123 snakebite deaths had happened in the state followed by 71 deaths in 2019-20. Thanks to SARPA (Snake Awareness, Rescue and Protection app) mobile application launched by the state forest department in 2020, the number of casualties due to snakebites has come down.

Annually, 12,000-15,000 calls are received by a trained group of 700 active volunteers from across the state which advises on giving immediate first-aid to the victim and also guides them to the nearest hospital where antivenoms are available. It has been found that the villain behind the maximum snakebite deaths reported from the state is Cobra.

During 2020-21 the casualties had come down to a further 52. Statistics reveal that an average of 1,250 calls are received by SARPA volunteers every month. During the 2023-24 fiscal, 34 deaths have been reported due to snakebites so far. The SARPA’s 2,400 certified volunteers which include 700 active volunteers get the maximum calls from Palakkad, Thrissur, Kannur and Ernakulam districts.