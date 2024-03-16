Kerala University Youth festival: Shaji was beaten up by SFI activists, allege dance trainers

KOCHI: Jomet Michael and Sooraj, who received anticipatory bail in the case relating to alleged bribery at the Kerala University arts festival, on Friday came out with serious charges against SFI.

Jomet and Sooraj told reporters in Kochi that they had witnessed SFI activists assaulting P N Shaji, an arts festival judge who was found dead in his house in Mele Chovva, Kannur, on Wednesday evening.

Shaji and the two dance trainers were booked following a complaint lodged by the festival organisers alleging that the judge had taken a bribe to favour a team in the Margamkali competition. Shaji was later released on bail.

According to Jomet, following the announcement of Margamkali results, Shaji was beaten up after being taken to a room close to the Senate hall.