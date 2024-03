KANNUR: The death of PN Shaji, a judge at the Kerala University Arts festival, has put the spotlight back on the SFI, already on the back foot after the tragic end of Pookode veterinary college student J S Sidharthan. Shaji, 51, was found dead in his home in Kannur on Wednesday evening.

The issue turned political with state Congress president K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan accusing the SFI of abetting the death, even as Higher Education Minister R Bindu blamed ‘infiltrators’ for the incident.

The family of the dance teacher alleged that there were bruises on his body suggesting he was beaten up brutally. There were reports that Shaji, who was booked in a bribery case, was beaten up in the office of the fest’s organising committee in Thiruvananthapuram before he was handed over to the police.

Shaji and two others were taken into custody last week following a complaint lodged by the fest organisers alleging that he had taken bribe to favour a team in the margamkali competition. He was released on bail and was asked to appear before the police in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

P Lalitha, Shaji’s mother, said he was visibly upset when he reached home. “He fell on my legs and cried, saying he didn’t do anything wrong. He kept on wailing and said he was betrayed by some people. He repeatedly said he never accepted any bribe. There were bruises on his face and shoulder,” she said.