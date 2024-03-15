KSU says SFI leaders involved in KU youth fest corruption, demands probe

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following the death of PN Shaji, who was arraigned as an accused on the charge of fixing the results of the Kerala University youth festival while officiating as a judge, the KSU has approached Governor Arif Mohammed Khan seeking a probe against SFI leaders for their alleged involvement in the corruption.
The KSU mentioned Shaji as a victim of SFI’s over-politicization and said his suicide note revealed that a group led by the SFI had worked to create a ruckus during the fest and sabotage it.
Shaji was accused of fixing the result of Margamkali event in which Mar Ivanios College had bagged the pole position. The University College, which finished behind, questioned the verdict alleging that the result was fixed in favour of Ivanios by the judge.
Following the complaint of the organizing committee, the police had registered a case against Shaji and three others. Shaji had claimed innocence and told his mother that he was falsely implicated in the case.
The Mar Ivanios College Union is helmed by the KSU, while the University College Union is led by the SFI. The KSU allegation is that SFI was wary of Mar Ivanios finishing up as the overall champions and hence the fest was messed up. KSU state president Aloshious Xavier said corruption allegations prevailed from the onset of the fest.
“SFI leaders had a role in this corruption and that’s an open secret. A comprehensive probe is required to bring out the truth,” he said.
The KSU leader also accused the Left employees’ unions of meddling in the conduct of the fest and said inefficiency and political over-zealousness of the Students Services Director, who is a Left union leader as well, ruined the event.