KSU says SFI leaders involved in KU youth fest corruption, demands probe

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following the death of PN Shaji, who was arraigned as an accused on the charge of fixing the results of the Kerala University youth festival while officiating as a judge, the KSU has approached Governor Arif Mohammed Khan seeking a probe against SFI leaders for their alleged involvement in the corruption.

The KSU mentioned Shaji as a victim of SFI’s over-politicization and said his suicide note revealed that a group led by the SFI had worked to create a ruckus during the fest and sabotage it.

Shaji was accused of fixing the result of Margamkali event in which Mar Ivanios College had bagged the pole position. The University College, which finished behind, questioned the verdict alleging that the result was fixed in favour of Ivanios by the judge.