Kerala: LDF, UDF claim LS sweep, NDA bets big on five seats

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With just 41 days remaining for the Lok Sabha elections in the state, the three political fronts now have their tasks cut out. The ruling Left Front, Opposition UDF and the NDA are all gearing up for the April 26 elections that could literally alter their political fortunes in Kerala.
Of the 20 seats in the state, the UDF currently has 18, with the remaining two in the LDF kitty. Both the UDF and the LDF have announced candidates for all seats, while the BJP-led NDA is yet to announce candidates for four seats. The UDF has fielded all its sitting MPs, except for Thrissur’s T N Prathapan. On the other hand, the LDF has -- for the first time -- a sitting minister contesting an LS poll, along with five ex-ministers.
The BJP list includes two union ministers in addition to Anil Antony, the Pathanamthitta candidate, who recently moved to the party from the Congress.
Hours after the election notification, the UDF exuded confidence the front will bag all 20 seats. “The Congress will fight against communalism, fascism and corruption,” said Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan.
Pinning its hopes on minority elements and the agitations against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the ruling Left front, on the other hand, aims for a big comeback. These elections, the Left front has set its eyes on six to seven seats even as the LDF leaders too claimed the possibility of winning all 20 seats.
While the two fronts maintain the chances of a sweep, the BJP is hopeful of opening its account this time around. The party has high hopes in at least four constituencies and is confident of staging a triangular fight in Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta and Attingal. BJP state president K Surendran said both the LDF and the UDF will face setbacks in the upcoming polls.
BDJS chief Thushar to contest from Kottayam
Putting an end to the anticipation, the Bharatiya Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), a constituent of the NDA, on Saturday announced its candidates for the Kottayam and Idukki parliamentary constituencies. BDJS chief Thushar Vellappally will be the party candidate in Kottayam, while vice president Sangeeta Viswanath will contest from Idukki. With this, the party has announced candidates to all its four assigned constituencies.
Last week, it unveiled K M Unnikrishnan and Baiju Kalasala as candidates for Mavelikkara and Chalakudy, respectively. Following the announcement in Kottayam, Thushar said the party’s campaign will be kicked off with conventions in Kottayam on March 18 and Idukki on the 20th.
The delay in naming candidates will not hinder election preparations, he asserted, adding the party had started campaign preparations six months’ back.