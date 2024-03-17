Kerala: LDF, UDF claim LS sweep, NDA bets big on five seats

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With just 41 days remaining for the Lok Sabha elections in the state, the three political fronts now have their tasks cut out. The ruling Left Front, Opposition UDF and the NDA are all gearing up for the April 26 elections that could literally alter their political fortunes in Kerala.

Of the 20 seats in the state, the UDF currently has 18, with the remaining two in the LDF kitty. Both the UDF and the LDF have announced candidates for all seats, while the BJP-led NDA is yet to announce candidates for four seats. The UDF has fielded all its sitting MPs, except for Thrissur’s T N Prathapan. On the other hand, the LDF has -- for the first time -- a sitting minister contesting an LS poll, along with five ex-ministers.

The BJP list includes two union ministers in addition to Anil Antony, the Pathanamthitta candidate, who recently moved to the party from the Congress.

Hours after the election notification, the UDF exuded confidence the front will bag all 20 seats. “The Congress will fight against communalism, fascism and corruption,” said Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan.