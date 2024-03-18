Cracks in INDIA bloc over candidature of Rahul, KC Venugopal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Cracks appeared in the INDIA bloc on Sunday with the CPM and CPI national leaderships staying away from the rally organised by the bloc at Shivaji Park in Mumbai as a mark of protest against the Congress’s alleged violation of alliance propriety.

The absence of both Sitaram Yechury and D Raja comes at a time when the Left parties have opposed the candidature of top Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and K C Venugopal from Wayanad and Alappuzha respectively.

Though the CPM and CPI general secretaries did not specify their absence had any connection to the candidatures of the senior Congress leaders, party insiders said there are some unresolved issues relating to the decorum of the front.