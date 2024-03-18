Ramesh Chennithala takes charge as UDF's campaign chief in Kerala, eyes full sweep in LS polls

KOCHI: With Congress Working Committee member Ramesh Chennithala’s appointment as the campaign committee chairman of the party in Kerala, the former Leader of the Opposition is poised to assume the role of UDF’s leading figure in the forthcoming parliamentary elections.

Bestowed upon him by the Congress central leadership, the new responsibility, along with his role as the in-charge of party affairs in Maharashtra, indicates that he enjoys the continued backing of Congress’ top leaders. Chennithala’s elevation to the position came soon after K Muraleedharan was named the party candidate in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency.

The Congress has fielded all incumbent MPs for the upcoming parliamentary elections, except T N Prathapan, aiming to replicate its 2019 success when the front secured 19 out of 20 seats. Party sources said that a resounding victory for the UDF would enhance Chennithala’s clout within the party.

Moreover, he is in charge of party affairs in Maharashtra and a better electoral performance by Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will boost his prospects in the future. Chennithala was busy forging MVA’s seat-sharing deal with its constituents in Maharashtra.