Ramesh Chennithala takes charge as UDF's campaign chief in Kerala, eyes full sweep in LS polls

KOCHI: With Congress Working Committee member Ramesh Chennithala’s appointment as the campaign committee chairman of the party in Kerala, the former Leader of the Opposition is poised to assume the role of UDF’s leading figure in the forthcoming parliamentary elections.
Bestowed upon him by the Congress central leadership, the new responsibility, along with his role as the in-charge of party affairs in Maharashtra, indicates that he enjoys the continued backing of Congress’ top leaders. Chennithala’s elevation to the position came soon after K Muraleedharan was named the party candidate in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency.
The Congress has fielded all incumbent MPs for the upcoming parliamentary elections, except T N Prathapan, aiming to replicate its 2019 success when the front secured 19 out of 20 seats. Party sources said that a resounding victory for the UDF would enhance Chennithala’s clout within the party.
Moreover, he is in charge of party affairs in Maharashtra and a better electoral performance by Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will boost his prospects in the future. Chennithala was busy forging MVA’s seat-sharing deal with its constituents in Maharashtra.
“Definitely, the victory of UDF in the coming elections will help Chennithala redefine his political stature as he is focused on state politics. He will get the backing of the entire party in the state,” said political observer K Baburajan.
When the discussions over the Congress candidates in Thrissur and Vadakara ended in a deadlock, the central leadership contacted Chennithala who was in the state to resolve the issue, party leaders said. He was summoned to New Delhi for further discussions.
Congress state president K Sudhakaran and Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan were present at the party headquarters in Delhi during that time. The party finalised the candidates after seeking the opinion of Chennithala, the senior-most leader in the state, a source said.
On his arrival in Kochi from Mumbai on Thursday, Chennithala told reporters that the party’s campaign for the LS polls will turn high-tech. “Congress’ poll campaign will be made high-tech. We are preparing the plans,” he said adding that UDF will win 20 out of 20 seats this time.