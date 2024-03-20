‘PM Modi visits will help increase UDF vote share’: Senior Congress leader

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress Working Committee member and senior party leader Ramesh Chennithala has said that the more Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes to Kerala for campaigning, the more the Congress’s vote share will be. He was speaking after inaugurating the election campaign of Shashi Tharoor, the UDF candidate in Thiruvananthapuram, on Tuesday.

Chennithala’s comments came in the backdrop of PM Modi holding a road show in Palakkad on Tuesday. Chennithala exuded confidence that this time also, the BJP will not open its account in Kerala.

“The vote share of UDF candidates would only go up if Modi comes to Kerala. Hence my request is that Modi should keep coming to Kerala. The fate of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government is awaiting the second Modi government,” said Chennithala.