‘PM Modi visits will help increase UDF vote share’: Senior Congress leader

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress Working Committee member and senior party leader Ramesh Chennithala has said that the more Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes to Kerala for campaigning, the more the Congress’s vote share will be. He was speaking after inaugurating the election campaign of Shashi Tharoor, the UDF candidate in Thiruvananthapuram, on Tuesday.
Chennithala’s comments came in the backdrop of PM Modi holding a road show in Palakkad on Tuesday. Chennithala exuded confidence that this time also, the BJP will not open its account in Kerala.
“The vote share of UDF candidates would only go up if Modi comes to Kerala. Hence my request is that Modi should keep coming to Kerala. The fate of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government is awaiting the second Modi government,” said Chennithala.
Taking a jibe at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his comment that Congress had remained mum on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Chennithala said it was the Congress that took a strong stance against the controversial Act right from the beginning. He maintained that the Congress does not require Pinarayi’s certificate on the issue. “If Pinarayi doesn’t know Hindi or English, he should at least ask his colleagues before coming out with false statements,” added Chennithala.
K C Joseph, C P John to coordinate UDF LS campaigns in Alappuzha, T’Puram
Congress state president in-charge M M Hassan has appointed senior party leader K C Joseph and UDF secretary C P John to coordinate the election campaign of the Front in Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituencies, respectively. While AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal is contesting from Alappuzha, CWC member Shashi Tharoor is running for elections in the Thiruvananthapuram seat.