Kerala: Tipper movement banned during peak hours in Vizhinjam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of recurring accidents involving tipper lorries carrying rocks to Vizhinjam port, the district administration has decided to prepare safety guidelines to prevent further mishaps. Apart from safety checks, it has also been decided to ban tippers on the road during peak hours from 8 am to 10 am.
District Collector Geromic George announced the decision in an all-party meeting convened two days after a student was killed in an accident involving a tipper at Vizhinjam on Thursday.
He directed the port authorities to submit the list of tippers being used to transport goods in connection with the construction activities to the police. The police and the motor vehicle department have been asked to conduct fitness checks on these vehicles.
“A special squad of the MVD will be tasked with checking overloads. Only loads as per the current law shall be allowed. For this, inspection will be carried out at the place of loading and unloading the goods,” said the collector. He also said that the port authorities will be asked not to pay the contractor if the tippers come with overload.
The MVD has been asked to check the qualifications of drivers and impart training to them. The collector said that the government will decide on the compensation to be given to the family of the accident victim (Ananthu B Ajikumar) and there shall be discussion with the Adani Group regarding the measures from their side.
The all-party meeting was held in the presence of Minister for General Education and Labour V Sivankutty at the Inspection Bungalow. MLA M Vincent, Mayor Arya Rajendran, representatives of various political parties, MD of Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited, Divya S Iyer, DCP Nidhin Raj and other officials attended the meeting.
Min visits accident victim
Minister V Sivankutty on Thursday visited Sandhya Rani, a schoolteacher who lost her leg in an accident involving a tipper, at her house in Kalluvettankuzhi, Venganoor. The minister enquired about her health and offered help with her employment. She is a teacher at the Model Higher Secondary School at Venganoor. He directed the officials to prepare a report on her medical expenses and sent it to the chief minister and the health minister.
The accident took place when Sandhya was travelling home from the Community Health Centre at Vizhinjam in a scooter. A tipper rear-ended her vehicle and the tyres of the lorry ran over her right leg. The doctors had to amputate the leg to save her life.