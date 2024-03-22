Kerala: Tipper movement banned during peak hours in Vizhinjam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of recurring accidents involving tipper lorries carrying rocks to Vizhinjam port, the district administration has decided to prepare safety guidelines to prevent further mishaps. Apart from safety checks, it has also been decided to ban tippers on the road during peak hours from 8 am to 10 am.

District Collector Geromic George announced the decision in an all-party meeting convened two days after a student was killed in an accident involving a tipper at Vizhinjam on Thursday.

He directed the port authorities to submit the list of tippers being used to transport goods in connection with the construction activities to the police. The police and the motor vehicle department have been asked to conduct fitness checks on these vehicles.

“A special squad of the MVD will be tasked with checking overloads. Only loads as per the current law shall be allowed. For this, inspection will be carried out at the place of loading and unloading the goods,” said the collector. He also said that the port authorities will be asked not to pay the contractor if the tippers come with overload.