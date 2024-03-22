Kerala's plea seeking interim relief in Centre's borrowing curbs: SC reserves verdict

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday reserved its verdict on Kerala's plea for interim relief as the State government had challenged the Centre's borrowing curbs on it.

The plea filed by the Kerala government was reserved on March 22, by a two-judge bench of the top court, led by Justice Surya Kant and also comprising Justice KV Viswanathan, who had extensively heard the arguments from Kerala government and Centre.

Kerala government had moved the apex court and has been pleading it to pass appropriate directions for the state's urgent financial needs before the end of the current financial year on March 31, 2024.

It is to be noted that following the suggestion of the apex court, on February 13, it had directed the Centre and Kerala government to sit and talk to resolve the issue over the cap on net borrowing. In this reagrd, both the parties also had tried for a settlement, but it failed.