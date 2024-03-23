Congress not sincere in protests against CAA: Kerala CM

KOZHIKODE: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has lashed out at the Congress for not showing sincerity in the protests staged inside Parliament and on the streets against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Addressing a rally against CAA here on Friday, he said that it was the left MPs and leaders who took the lead in organising agitations all across the country.

Indirectly referring to Congress, Pinarayi said that some political parties who earlier stood with the state government against CAA, have come out with different opinions on the matter now.

“We can understand the reason behind RSS-BJP’s intentions when they are mocking the state government’s stand against CAA. But what will we do if the Congress leader himself takes a stand against the state’s resolution against CAA in the assembly,” Pinarayi asked.

“Instead of standing together with crores of citizens affected by citizenship amendment, the-then KPCC president took a stand against the state for holding protests against CAA and NRC in 2019. From then on the Congress never tried to correct its mistake. So, from their stand we should understand that the Congress’ national leadership itself has failed to take a stand against CAA,” said Pinarayi.