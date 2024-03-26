BJP petitions EC over Kerala CM’s anti-CAA speech

MALAPPURAM: Catapulting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) into a poll plank in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday that the BJP-led Union government is attempting to convert Muslims into second-class citizens through the CAA.

“Giving citizenship based on religion is a blatant violation of our constitutional principles,” the chief minister said at an anti-CAA rally organised by the Constitution Protection Committee in Malappuram.

Picking up on Pinarayi’s speech, the BJP shot off a petition to the Election Commission of India complaining that the CM violated the model code of conduct.

At the rally, Pinarayi said: “Through the CAA, they are providing citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, or Christian refugees from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, or Pakistan. They deliberately avoided Muslims from the list of communities. With the CAA, they aim to make the citizenship of migrant Muslims in the country illegal.”

In the complaint, BJP state executive committee member K K Surendran said the CM is misleading the people by stating that Kerala will not implement laws like CAA and NPR, thus creating a Hindu-Muslim divide and instilling hatred among them.