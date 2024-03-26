Kerala governor intervenes in ‘suspension row’; vet varsity VC steps down

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: PC Saseendran, the officiating vice chancellor of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, stepped down from his post on Monday, close on the heels of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan warning him over a controversial order revoking the suspension of 33 students in connection with the ragging of J S Sidharthan.
In his resignation letter to the governor, Saseendran cited personal reasons for stepping down. The order revoking the suspension of students was later withdrawn.
Sidharthan, a second-year student, was found dead in the hostel of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Pookode, Wayanad, on February 18, allegedly following ‘mob trial’ and physical assault by a group of students.
Khan, in his capacity as chancellor of the university, sought an explanation from the VC for using the word ‘exonerated’ in the order — dated March 14 — revoking the students’ suspension. The governor issued a stern warning to the VC for ‘exonerating’ students when a CBI probe has been ordered into Siddharathan’s death.
“Following the governor’s intervention, the VC informed him that the order will be withdrawn. Shortly afterwards, the VC tendered his resignation,” said a source in Raj Bhavan.
Sidharthan’s father raises concern
Saseendran was appointed officiating VC of the varsity after the governor suspended the then VC M R Saseedranath on March 2 following widespread outrage over Siddharthan’s death. Sidharthan’s father Jayaprakash met the governor at the Raj Bhavan and expressed his concern over the slow pace in the investigation into his son’s death.
The governor reportedly informed Jayaprakash that the VC’s order ‘exonerating’ the students has been withdrawn and also assured all help in his fight for justice.