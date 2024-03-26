Kerala governor intervenes in ‘suspension row’; vet varsity VC steps down

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: PC Saseendran, the officiating vice chancellor of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, stepped down from his post on Monday, close on the heels of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan warning him over a controversial order revoking the suspension of 33 students in connection with the ragging of J S Sidharthan.

In his resignation letter to the governor, Saseendran cited personal reasons for stepping down. The order revoking the suspension of students was later withdrawn.

Sidharthan, a second-year student, was found dead in the hostel of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Pookode, Wayanad, on February 18, allegedly following ‘mob trial’ and physical assault by a group of students.

Khan, in his capacity as chancellor of the university, sought an explanation from the VC for using the word ‘exonerated’ in the order — dated March 14 — revoking the students’ suspension. The governor issued a stern warning to the VC for ‘exonerating’ students when a CBI probe has been ordered into Siddharathan’s death.