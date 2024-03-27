‘Congress should withdraw Tharoor’s candidature’, says CPI state secretary

KOCHI: Commenting on Congress’ withdrawal of its Jaipur candidate following uproar over his right-wing stand, CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam on Tuesday asked Congress to withdraw the candidature of Shashi Tharoor if it is really genuine on its secular stand.

Addressing a meet-the-press programme here, the CPI secretary referred to Tharoor’s statement referring to Hamas as a terror outfit while speaking at the Muslim League’s Palestine solidarity rally in Kozhikode last October. “Why are they (Congress) not withdrawing the candidature of Tharoor, who regularly takes political stands that are against the Congress’ official stance,” he asked.

Congress dropped Sunil Sharma over his association with The Jaipur Dialogues, a right-wing organisation known for ridiculing Congress and its leaders, from the Jaipur Lok Sabha seat.