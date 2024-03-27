'Dubious transactions': ED to probe fund transfers to Kerala CM's daughter-owned 'Exalogic' from Kochi-based 'CMRL'

Now the ED would first collect evidence from CMRL regarding the money paid to Exalogic. CMRL officials would be called for interrogation as part of the probe. Similarly, the books of CMRL will be verified before proceeding with the investigation towards Veena. The income tax report revealed that CMRL had paid money to other political leaders and trade unions as well. ED investigation is also likely to cover the persons who received money from CMRL.

The controversy surfaced last year after the Income Tax Department filed its report before the New Delhi bench of the Income Tax Interim Settlement Board based on searches held at CMRL and the residences of its MD Sasidharan Kartha and top officials in January 2019. Income Tax had found that CMRL was involved in massive tax evasion by exaggerating its expenses. In November 2020, CMRL approached the Income Tax Interim Settlement Board for a settlement into the matter.

It was revealed that CMRL signed an agreement with Veena to obtain marketing consultancy services in 2016. For the service, Veena was paid Rs five lakhs each per month. Another agreement was signed by CMRL with Exalogic for providing software support to the company in 2017. The agreement was made that Exalogic would get Rs 3 lakhs each per month for the service. However, during the Income Tax probe, top officials of CMRL gave statements that they had not received any service from Veena and Exalogic till now.