Sidharthan case: Kerala Veterinary College suspends 33 students for one week

KALPETTA: The dean of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Pookode, again suspended 33 students for one week in connection with the ragging and suicide of second-year student Sidharthan J S. Recently, the vice chancellor had revoked the suspension of these students.

Later, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is the chancellor of the university, intervened in the proceedings and the vice-chancellor resigned from the post on Monday.

Sidharthan was found dead in the bathroom of the boys hostel on the campus on February 18 following a ragging and mob trial by a group of 20 students on February 16 and 17. Later, 31 students who were found to be directly involved in the incident were suspended and debarred for three years.