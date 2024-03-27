Sidharthan case: Kerala Veterinary College suspends 33 students for one week

KALPETTA: The dean of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Pookode, again suspended 33 students for one week in connection with the ragging and suicide of second-year student Sidharthan J S. Recently, the vice chancellor had revoked the suspension of these students.
Later, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is the chancellor of the university, intervened in the proceedings and the vice-chancellor resigned from the post on Monday.
Sidharthan was found dead in the bathroom of the boys hostel on the campus on February 18 following a ragging and mob trial by a group of 20 students on February 16 and 17. Later, 31 students who were found to be directly involved in the incident were suspended and debarred for three years.
Additionally, the anti-ragging committee found 90 students accused of not reporting the ragging though they were present in the hostel. They were suspended on March 4 for seven days. However, some students filed appeals to the university.
Considering the appeals, then Vice-Chancellor P C Saseendran exonerated 33 students of BVSc and Animal Husbandry from punishment on March 14. It is alleged that the acquitted students also include the veterinary university staff’s children.
When the VC’s action became controversial, the governor expressed his displeasure over the cancellation of the students’ suspension. He sought an explanation from the VC for acquitting the students, who were punished as per the anti-ragging committee report, while a judicial investigation and CBI probe have been announced in the case.
VC’s resignation
Following the controversy, Saseendran resigned, citing personal reasons. The college dean issued the order restoring the suspension of 33 students and also asked them to vacate the hostel.