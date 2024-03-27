With focus on career dreams, Gen Z goes zzz... over polls & politics on campuses in Kerala

KOCHI: With the recent controversies over campus politics in Kerala, one might expect the majority of college students in the state to be caught in the heat and dust of election action. Well, that does not seem to be the case.
The elections couldn’t have come at a worse time for a major chunk of young voters, who are now laser-focused on their semester exams. Unlike in the past, when elections used to be hot topics of discussion among students on college campuses, there clearly is a lull this time.
“The new crop of students, especially the first-time voters, seem to be apolitical,” says Neha Valsaraj, a second-year BA English student at Pazhassi Raja NSS College in Mattannur, Kannur.
“Whether national or regional, politics does not stir them. Their attitude is as if all the hullabaloo around doesn’t affect them.”
Aravind K S, a third-year MSc student at Cusat in Ernakulam, echoes similar observations. “Besides those actively involved in student politics, others are largely disinterested in political activities,” he says.
“If we were to take a survey on the campus, the numbers would clearly illustrate the current scenario. The majority are students who prefer to remain neutral.”
Heavyweight candidates such as BJP’s Rajeev Chandrashekar and Congress’s Hibi Eden have understood this trend, and are striving to attract young voters by announcing new-gen projects and connecting with them on a personal level.
In a move to attract students in the tech sector, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the NDA candidate in Thiruvananthapuram, has promised to set up AI labs in 10 colleges in the constituency.
Meanwhile, Congress and LDF leaders such as Hibi, K Muraleedharan, M K Raghavan, Elamaram Kareem and K K Shailaja have been visiting campuses and engaging directly with students.
Sivaram, a second-year student at Ernakulam Government Law College, the student community on campuses can be divided into three groups. “The first group has clear-cut affiliations to political parties, the second votes based on the candidate’s profile, and, finally, those who don’t delve much into poll politics,” he says.
“The last group forms the majority. Moreover, nobody has any time to think about politics due to exams.”
The only thing that bothers these ‘apolitical’ students are their marks and career prospects, says Aravind. “According to student organisations, many of these students might not even exercise their franchise,” he adds.
“Lack of job opportunities here, and the lure of greener pastures abroad are also making students apolitical. It’s as if: ‘We won’t be here, so why bother?’”
Neha points out another factor: the ban on campus politics by autonomous colleges. “Unlike in the past, most campuses, except government ones, don’t have active student politics,” she says.
Agreeing with Neha, Sarin S, a fourth-year BTech student at Saintgits College of Engineering (Autonomous) in Kottayam, says, “Students are not politically aware. Ask students on our campus, and you will find that most would vote for a party or candidate as instructed by their families.”
He adds that there’s also a general disdain among the youth that whoever wins elections would only worry about filling one’s own pocket and do nothing for the country’s welfare.
Are any efforts being made to make students more politically aware? “Yes, a lot of awareness campaigns are being held in colleges,” says Vaidyanathan S, first-year B.Com student at St Joseph’s College, Devagiri, in Kozhikode.
“Student leaders have been campaigning. They have also been training students on the process of voting and its importance.”
Awareness campaigns are being held by the district administration as well, says Neha. “However, this doesn’t necessarily translate to political awareness among students,” she adds.