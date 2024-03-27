With focus on career dreams, Gen Z goes zzz... over polls & politics on campuses in Kerala

KOCHI: With the recent controversies over campus politics in Kerala, one might expect the majority of college students in the state to be caught in the heat and dust of election action. Well, that does not seem to be the case.

The elections couldn’t have come at a worse time for a major chunk of young voters, who are now laser-focused on their semester exams. Unlike in the past, when elections used to be hot topics of discussion among students on college campuses, there clearly is a lull this time.

“The new crop of students, especially the first-time voters, seem to be apolitical,” says Neha Valsaraj, a second-year BA English student at Pazhassi Raja NSS College in Mattannur, Kannur.

“Whether national or regional, politics does not stir them. Their attitude is as if all the hullabaloo around doesn’t affect them.”

Aravind K S, a third-year MSc student at Cusat in Ernakulam, echoes similar observations. “Besides those actively involved in student politics, others are largely disinterested in political activities,” he says.

“If we were to take a survey on the campus, the numbers would clearly illustrate the current scenario. The majority are students who prefer to remain neutral.”