65-year-old in Kerala set for 240th poll battle

THRISSUR: Leaders representing political parties contesting elections for several times is not some thing new, but this man from Salem in Tamil Nadu made a record by filing his nomination in Thrissur on Thursday for contesting the elections for the 240th time.

65-year-old K Padmarajan filed his nomination from Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday, deciding to contest against strong candidates fielded by all the three major fronts of Kerala. Padmarajan started contesting elections in 1988.

An owner of tyre repairing shop, contesting elections is considered as a duty of a citizen to be a part of the democratic process. Over years, Padmarajan contested against current Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his predecessors Manmohan Singh and A B Vajpayee, as well as Rahul Gandhi. From local body polls to parliament elections, Padmarajan has contested in all levels.