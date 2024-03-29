65-year-old in Kerala set for 240th poll battle

THRISSUR: Leaders representing political parties contesting elections for several times is not some thing new, but this man from Salem in Tamil Nadu made a record by filing his nomination in Thrissur on Thursday for contesting the elections for the 240th time.
65-year-old K Padmarajan filed his nomination from Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday, deciding to contest against strong candidates fielded by all the three major fronts of Kerala. Padmarajan started contesting elections in 1988.
An owner of tyre repairing shop, contesting elections is considered as a duty of a citizen to be a part of the democratic process. Over years, Padmarajan contested against current Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his predecessors Manmohan Singh and A B Vajpayee, as well as Rahul Gandhi. From local body polls to parliament elections, Padmarajan has contested in all levels.
The highest number of votes he received was 6,273. As per the affidavit filed along with the nomination, Padmarajan posses Rs 49,000 as cash in hand, and Rs1,000 in bank account. He also possess a two wheeler and 34 grams gold.
Against big names
In the last Lok Sabha election, Padmarajan had contested against Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad. He secured more than 1,000 votes with no campaign. The highest number of votes he secured is 6,273 from his home assembly constituency, Mettur in Salem, in 2011.
So far he contested against 6 Presidents, 6 vice-presidents, 4 prime ministers, 17 chief ministers, 15 Union ministers, 17 state ministers and 5 actors
Received Limca Book of Records Certification for the Most Unsuccessful Candidate, Guinness Book of World Records -Most Elections Contested and Assist World Records - Most Unsuccessful Candidate in various years